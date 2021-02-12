'No blackout dates. Just come on out and have fun': Mt. Abram giving local students free season passes this winter

The ski area is partnering with the nonprofits Friends of Mt. Abram and the Mt. Abram Ski Club to offer the passes to MSAD 44 students.

GREENWOOD, Maine — It's almost that time of year when the local, smaller ski mountains in Maine fire up the chairlift for the season. Mt. Abram is targeting a Dec. 17 open date and is expecting a lot more kids on the slopes.

The ski area located a short drive away from the Sunday River Resort in Bethel is hoping to be the "community's mountain," according to Zach McCarthy, the Mt. Abram communications director.

“Sitting in the shadow of some larger mountains, we have a niche on helping people learn to ski," he said Thursday.

One step to get more kids on the mountain is giving every student within the MSAD 44 district ages six through 15 a free season pass this year.

General manager Greg Luetje said the Mt. Abram Ski Club and Friends of Mt. Abram helped make this partnership possible. While other ski areas have some restrictions for pass holders, Luetje said that won't be the case.

“No blackout dates just come on out and have fun," he added.

That's not the only offering for the students. The older high school kids will have to work for their pass. Mt. Abram is accepting applications for part-time work, and the students who participate will get their free pass.

“It gets them used to being at the mountain too so they’ll see all the opportunities they might have for a job to get them introduced to the workforce," Luetje said.

To keep the students' focus on school, the accepted workers will only work about 10-hours a month.

At Telstar Regional High and Middle School, principal Mark Kenney said this program will significantly benefit his students as the free pass will remove any financial hardship some families might deal with.

“It’s important for the social aspect, the physical aspect for their own health and to do something they never thought they could do, and this makes it possible for our kids," he said.

The work aspect is also a great opportunity, Kenney added. He said part-time jobs for high school students are hard to find in the district area, so this will give kids hands-on experience a few hours a month. He's already approved a handful of applications.

McCarthy added that Mt. Abram also has upgraded its snowmaking capabilities in the offseason. He said there is more snow on the mountain than he's seen at this time in recent years.