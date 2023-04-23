Moose on the loose kicks off Saddleback’s snowmobile race

Officials at Saddleback Mountain said the moose made it out of the "King of the Mountain" snowmobile hill climb area safely. No one was hurt.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine — A moose on the loose kicked off the race at Saddleback Mountain's King of the Mountain snowmobile hill climb on Saturday, April 22.

The moose delayed the second annual race for approximately 25 minutes while it wandered around the course, according to Saddleback Mountain’s marketing team member Molly Shaw.

Shaw said the racers waited to go until an official with the Maine Game Warden Service helped the moose get out of the race area safely.

Immediately after, Donny Pelletier kicked off the race for the first riders’ lap, when all riders go around one lap of the course for the first time.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The two-day race is reportedly the largest snowmobile hill climb on the East Coast. It runs April 21 and 22.