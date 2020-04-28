AUGUSTA, Maine — This year’s annual drawing for a moose hunting permit will take place exclusively online.

The lottery typically draws thousands of attendees as part of an annual festival, but this year the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is moving it online to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The department said the event will take place on June 13 at 1 p.m. The moose lottery had originally been scheduled to take place in Jackman at Unity College Sky Lodge.

The deadline to apply for a permit is May 14.

The drawing usually attracts tens of thousands of applicants for a couple thousand permits.

