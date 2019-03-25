AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's ice fishing season has been extended thanks to emergency legislation.

Gov. Janet Mills approved the bill Monday, which grants authority to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IF&W) to extend the season.

The state's ice fishing season ends on March 31, this Sunday, with an immediate start of open water season the following day on April 1.

But in northern Maine, the governor's office says fluctuating temperatures and shifting seasons have resulted in colder waters that can still be fished.

"With weather conditions currently more appropriate for ice fishing than open water fishing, I am grateful for Governor Mills’ support for extending the ice fishing season in the northern zone,” said IF&W Commissioner Judy Camuso, who holds the office to which authority was granted to declare the extension.

Any waters that are not open to ice fishing will remain closed to ice fishing, IF&W says, and tribal waters are excluded from this ice fishing season extension.

IF&W reminds fishermen that ice conditions can change rapidly during the spring and anglers should always check before heading out.

"While it’s a good idea any time of the season, it is especially important now to test the thickness of the ice using an ice chisel or ice auger in several locations on the lake or pond," said Maine Warden Service Maj. Chris Cloutier. "Conditions can change rapidly this time of year, and ice that forms over flowing water and currents, especially near streams, bridges and culverts, can be particularly dangerous."

LD 1298, sponsored by Rep. Danny Martin, D-Sinclair, specifically provides Commissioner Camuso with the ability to extend the season beyond its traditional closing date and allow waters currently open in northern Maine to remain open under the same rules and regulations.

"For our community (Aroostook County) the annual movement of northern Maine’s ice shacks marks the change of seasons and the recurrence of this time-honored family tradition," Rep. Martin said. "This bill will offer the Department the flexibility to lengthen the ice fishing season and recognize the diversity that exists within our state's climate."

The extension, which has since been enacted by Camuso, will reportedly keep waters already open in northern Maine through April 21.

Ice fishing contributes $75 million annually to Maine's economy, and fishing as a whole $319 million, according numbers provided by the governor's office.