Mainers get ready for the start of archery, fall hunting season

Both businesses and public safety leaders alike are gearing up for another busy hunting season this fall.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — As Mainers head out to the woods for the start of fall's hunting season, specifically archery and crossbow hunting, both hunting businesses and public safety leaders are gearing up for a busy time.

Helping hunters prepare before heading out into the woods is Johnson's Sporting Goods of Brunswick, which has been open and family-run since 1968.

Growing up hunting with her family, co-owner Jennifer Johnson now helps to run the store as she gives tips to customers. So far during the past couple of weeks, crossbows have been a best-seller, particularly due to their light weight.

"You have different styles of crossbows, Ravin seems to be the most popular," Johnson said. "I still get into the habit of wearing orange through the woods and being respectful of all of the hunters out there."

Maine District Game Warden Harry Wiegman sends a similar sentiment as he starts patrolling duck season for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

"It's been good. It was a little foggy this morning. But there's hunters out there and they were having a good morning, and a safe morning," Wiegman said. "We get called to a lot of searches this time of year, so whether you're hunting, fishing, bird watching, hiking, letting people know where you're going, have a plan."

Already this year, Maine has harvested more than 4,000 big game according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife harvest dashboard.

With 94 percent of land in Maine being privately owned, Wiegman is also making sure people are respecting property signs; even when hit game may cross over into residential yards.

"Asking permission, getting to know where you're hunting, a lot of our issues arise from people not asking or people making quick decisions," Wiegman added.

If you have any further questions when it comes to property laws or safety while hunting, the game warden service recommends either calling or checking out its website for further information.