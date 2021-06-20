x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Outdoors

Mainers can visit state parks for free Sunday

Check the list of parks and historic sites not participating in free admission on Sunday

MAINE, USA — As part of Maine Resident Day on Sunday, Mainers will receive free day-use admission to some state parks and historic sites.

People can use this admission from 9:00 a.m. to close on June 20 only. 

However, free admission does not apply to: 

  • Acadia National Park, 
  • Allagash Wilderness Waterway
  • Baxter State Park
  • Peacock Beach
  • the Maine Wildlife Park
  • Scarborough Beach State Park
  • Swan Island, the Penobscot River Corridor
  • Penobscot Narrows Observatory in Prospect (admission to Fort Knox Historic Site will be free that day)

Related Articles