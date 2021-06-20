Mainers can visit state parks for free Sunday

MAINE, USA — As part of Maine Resident Day on Sunday, Mainers will receive free day-use admission to some state parks and historic sites.
People can use this admission from 9:00 a.m. to close on June 20 only.
However, free admission does not apply to:
- Acadia National Park,
- Allagash Wilderness Waterway
- Baxter State Park
- Peacock Beach
- the Maine Wildlife Park
- Scarborough Beach State Park
- Swan Island, the Penobscot River Corridor
- Penobscot Narrows Observatory in Prospect (admission to Fort Knox Historic Site will be free that day)