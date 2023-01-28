Maine teen hikes 30 miles for veterans

Xavier Freebairn-Lopez is raising money for an accessible ice-fishing lodge for 'Operation Ray of Light'.

MAINE, Maine — 16-year-old Xavier Freebairn-Lopez started his day at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday when he began his 30-mile trek on Sebago Lake trails to help Operation Ray of Light for his Eagle Scout project.

The goal of Freebairn-Lopez's hike was to raise awareness and money for his project, which is to provide a handicap-accessible ice fishing lodge for disabled veterans.

Freebairn-Lopez had multiple checkpoints throughout his hike. Waiting for him at his eighth was a group of veterans and a hot meal. Veterans involved with Operation Ray of Light prepared moose burgers and freshly-caught fish.