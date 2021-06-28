Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said officials will increase patrols in the area

WELD, Maine — Maine conservation officials say camping on a popular hiking mountain has been prohibited due to misuse of the area by some visitors.

The prohibition applies to Tumbledown Mountain, located in the area of Weld in rural Franklin County.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said Friday that damage to the area and litter necessitated the prohibition.

The department said in a statement that campers are “heavily impacting the mountain with discarded equipment, fire damage, cutting down trees, trampling vegetation, and leaving behind human and dog feces."