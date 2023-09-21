Maine National Guard deployed to rescue Katahdin hiker with broken ankle

The rescue took place on Tuesday, officials say.

MAINE, USA — The Maine National Guard assisted with rescuing a Katahdin hiker with a broken ankle on Tuesday, officials say.

In a Facebook post, the Maine National Guard wrote that a 43-year-old woman was injured with a broken ankle on Katahdin's Knife Edge, and Baxter State Park staff requested aviation support from the Guard.

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was able to safely recover the hiker and fly her to the Millinocket Municipal Airport. Officials said she was then put into an ambulance.

"Having the ability to request federal resources for rescues in Baxter State Park is crucial to the timely extraction from a high mountain wilderness environment," Kevin Adam, director of Baxter State Park, said.

Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general added, “We’re glad to have been a part of this success story, working alongside Baxter staff and local first responders. On top of our federal mission, it’s our privilege to be able to support our neighbors and communities. Our men and women train hard to live up to our motto of ‘Always Ready, Always There.’”

