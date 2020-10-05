AUGUSTA, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: In the above video, NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon demonstrates one of the proper ways to take off protective gloves.

This year is unlike any other year as Maine wildlife managers are collecting the last applications to participate in the state’s moose hunt under coronavirus pandemic precautions.

The applications are due by the end of the day on May 14. Tens of thousands of people typically apply to participate in the moose hunt and only a couple thousand permits are awarded. The state will award the permits via a lottery in June.

The lottery typically draws thousands of attendees as part of an annual festival, but this year the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is moving it online to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The department said the event will take place on June 13 at 1 p.m. The moose lottery had originally been scheduled to take place in Jackman at Unity College Sky Lodge.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

INSERT THIS AFTER LAST PARAGRAPH

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Moose lottery exclusively online

RELATED: Maine holding lottery for outdoor skills camp

RELATED: Maine opens moose lottery for 2020 hunting permits

RELATED: Incredible video! Moose rescued from train tracks