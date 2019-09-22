PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Maine's moose hunt is getting started for the year this week.

The state divides up the hunt into stretches limited to "bulls only" and "antlerless only," in addition to holding an "any moose" hunt later in the fall. The first "bull only" stretch begins on Monday and lasts until Sept. 28.

The first stretch of the hunt is limited to parts of northern Maine. Hunters should check with regulators before pursuing moose.

The state gave out more than 2,800 moose permits this year. That is a slight increase from last year's moose hunt.

The longest stretch of the moose hunt, during which any moose can be harvested, runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 30 and takes place in central and western Maine.

