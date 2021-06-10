Maine moose hunt lottery slated for Saturday ... online

Of more than 65,000 applications submitted last year, only 3,000 permits were issued

MAINE, USA — Maine's annual moose hunt lottery is scheduled to take place Saturday. While it's usually before a massive audience, this year the drawing will take place online.

Roger Lambert, a Registered Maine Guide, said this year about 3,200 permits are up for grabs.

And while the in-person lottery is usually a major draw to towns like Jackman, Lambert said this year will be more accessible to anyone who wants to watch from home.

"People just hang out there and drink a cup of coffee and hang and listen to who gets picked," he said. "I feel bad for Jackman because those moose festivals are quite the experience ... lot of vendors there, lot of dumb storytellers, and nice clinics. And up in Jackman, that's moose country, so we're looking forward to next year, the big party in Jackman about this time of year."