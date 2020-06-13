Maine moose hunt permit lottery goes nearly four hours

The 2020 Maine moose hunt lottery was held remotely this year due to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

MAINE, USA — Maine hunters were eager to find out the winners of a coveted moose hunting permit.

The Pine Tree State typically gives out about 2,000 moose permits in a lottery that attracts tens of thousands of entries.

The drawing started at 1 p.m. and went almost four hours.

The moose lottery is usually part of a public festival, but this year it was a virtual event. The hunt itself takes place every fall.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife staff members announced the lottery winners one by one on their YouTube page. If you miss the live drawing, the replay will be available soon after on their webpage. Here is our full LIVE STREAM video of the drawing.

In addition to the hunt, Maine’s moose biologist Lee Kantar discussed all things associated with Maine's moose biology.

You can find all of the moose hunt information on Maine's Inland Fisheries and Wildlife webpage.