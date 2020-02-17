AUGUSTA, Maine — Some biologists and hunting enthusiasts in Maine believe the state's stable population of grouse could bring in more hunting tourism while other parts of the country see declines of the popular game birds.

Grouse are ground-feeding birds that belong to the same order as turkeys and chickens.

Maine state game bird biologist Kelsey Sullivan says the state is home to abundant habitat for the animals and their population is in good condition.

Meanwhile, the number of the birds has fallen elsewhere in the U.S., where West Nile virus and habitat loss are among the factors hurting populations.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, nearly half a million Ruffed Grouse are harvested in Maine annually.

Gunmagdog.com lists Maine as a bird hunting destination "you didn't know about" citing its strong grouse population.

