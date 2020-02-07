Maine game wardens will be keeping an eye on boaters this 4th of July weekend

Game wardens will be patroling Maine's waterways looking for boaters driving under the influence and enforcing safety regulations.

MAINE, USA — The 4th of July weekend is one of the busiest boating weekends of the year and Maine Game Wardens are ready to make sure Mainers are not boating under the influence or not practicing safe boating with their Operation Dry Water campaign.

The mission of the campaign is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related boating incidents and deaths through awareness and high game warden presence.

The Maine Department of Fisheries and Wildlife reminds us:

Think twice before you or a passenger drinks and boats. Boating under the influence (BUI) is illegal. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher is against Maine law.

Register your boat. Go online at www.mefishwildlife.com or visit your town office. Funds from boating registrations and milfoil stickers help protect boaters and our lakes.

Always wear a life jacket.

Stay alert and be aware of others on the water.

Always operate your boat at a safe and reasonable speed for your surroundings.

Always tell someone where you are going, and when you will be back.