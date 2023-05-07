Maine Game Wardens recover the body of a New Hampshire hiker near Sunday River

The Maine Warden Service said Todd Soucy, of Exeter, New Hampshire, died while hiking the Lollapalooza Trail Saturday.

NEWRY, Maine — Multiple agencies including the Maine Warden Service recovered the body of a man who collapsed while hiking in Newry Saturday.

According to a release from the Warden Service, 51-year-old Todd Soucy and a friend were hiking the Lollapalooza Trail at Sunday River Saturday afternoon when he collapsed.

The friend did perform CPR until first responders arrived, but Soucy died on the mountain, according to the release.

Wardens were assisted by Newry and Bethel Fire and Rescue, along with the Sunday River Safety Patrol.