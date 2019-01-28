Maine says it will soon open up reservations for state campgrounds.

The Bureau of Maine State Parks will open the state's reservations system and call center starting Friday, Feb. 1 but only for reservations at the popular Sebago Lake State Park campground.

Reservations at the rest of Maine's state park campgrounds will open Feb. 5, and internet reservations continue through Sept. 6.

A state website says that the goal is to reduce wait times. Maine doesn't require a minimum length of state between July 1 and Sept. 8.

Maine has not raised fees for sites at state park campgrounds this camping season, and fees vary from site to site. Non-residents who want sites with water and electric hookups face the highest fees, which reach $45 at Sebago Lake.