MAINE, USA — Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologists are getting ready to round up some moose.

Starting in the coming week, biologists will be capturing and collaring 130 moose as Maine’s moose survival study enters its sixth year and focuses on a new study area north of Moosehead Lake.

Over five years, 475 moose have been captured by helicopter-launched nets and fitted with a GPS collar. The collars enable staff to remotely track moose locations and movements, and to be notified if a moose dies.

Maine's current moose population is estimated to be about 76,000. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the average life expectancy is eight years for a cow and seven years for a bull.

