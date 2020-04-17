MAINE, USA — It's springtime in Maine. Normally, it’s a perfect time to enjoy the sunshine at Maine's many beaches, but this year’s spring looks a little different.

Some public beaches in Maine remain closed in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Other public beaches are open, but with restrictions.

The list below is a comprehensive list of what’s currently open and closed in Maine.

Closed Public Beaches:

Kittery Public Beaches

York Public Beaches

Ogunquit Public Beaches

Kennebunk Public Beaches

Wells Public Beaches

These beaches do not currently have a listed date to reopen. To read more on the closures, you can follow the link below.

There are also 10 state parks closed in Maine.

Closed Maine State Parks:

Reid State Park in Georgetown

Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg

Fort Popham State Park in Phippsburg

Fort Baldwin State Park in Phippsburg

Kettle Cove State Park in Cape Elizabeth

Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth

Crescent Beach State Park in Cape Elizabeth

Scarborough Beach State Park in Scarborough

Ferry Beach State Park in Saco

Mackworth Island State Park in Falmouth

According to the maine.gov website, the parks are set to be closed through April 30, 2020. All campgrounds on public lands are also closed through April 30, 2020.

Acadia National Park is also closed.

There are still some beaches open in Maine.

Open Beaches in Maine:

Old Orchard Beach

Pine Point Beach in Scarborough

Parking is currently limited at Pine Point Beach. At Higgins Beach, municipal lots are closed, but the beach itself is not closed.

The sign below is in reference to the municipal lots at both Higgins Beach and Ferry Beach in Scarborough.

Yarmouth’s beaches are similar, with parking lots closed but beaches are still open. This helps to limit the beach traffic to only people within walking or biking distance, according to Yarmouth Community Officials.

Beach goers are urged to practice social distancing when they are out.

Portland and South Portland have enacted rules to leash all dogs that are not in a dog park between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. as well.

This list is subject to change and will be updated as necessary.

