Love to fish but don't have a license? This weekend is free fishing weekend in Maine!

MAINE, USA — This weekend is free fishing weekend in Maine!

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) says on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license.

All other laws and regulations apply on these days. Free fishing weekend is open to residents and nonresidents, according to the MDIFW.

The MDIFW also offers a free Maine Fishing Guide prepared by its regional fisheries biologists, which is a compilation of inland fishing spots in Maine, plus freshwater fishing tips, resources, and advice. Included are:

The MDIFW is also reminding fishermen to remember the following:

Leave no trace – Carry out all that you carry in.

Park in public or designated areas - Don't block paths or other roads. Be mindful of muddy and soft roads.

Respect private property – Utilize public access sites or areas where you have permission to park or access.

Be prepared – Check the weather, bring what you need for the day, and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Check the weather, bring what you need for the day, and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Bring some of your catch home – In certain waters, the Department encourages the harvest of fish in order to maintain healthy fish populations and improve the fishery. Bring some of your catch home for dinner or share it with a friend.