HAYNESVILLE, Maine — Chris Gooley was traveling on Route 2 in Haynesville Thursday morning when he saw someone taking pictures of something on the side of the road near a bridge.

He decided to pull over and check it out and said he was glad he did. It was a large ice disk.

Gooley said, “I remembered the one in Westbrook from last year. I didn’t get the chance to see that one but this was really a neat phenomenon. It was really tranquil. Complete silence in the woods and watching it spin around."

Last year all eyes were on the City of Westbrook as their ice disk captured the attention of the world.

The gigantic ice circle spun in the Presumpscot River for several days attracting people from all over Maine and from away.

The City of Westbrook officials responded to a tweet of Gooley’s video with one of their own, “Meanwhile, in @CityofWestbrook, the seagulls hold their annual Ice Disk Summit.”

The city of Westbrook tweets about an ice disk

NCM

