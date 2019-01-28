ASHLAND, Maine — The unorganized territory of T6 R8 near Ashland is a back country snowmobiler's paradise. Along with beautifully marked trails that connect to Maine's 13,000-mile system, there is plenty of back country covered with powder.

More than 90% of Maine, however, is privately owned.

The state has liberal policies involving land that open most of it to back country snowmobiling. There is concern though that as the sport grows, stricter laws may be necessary to prevent damage to public land.

"The ownership is no different than your backyard," said Matt Stedman who works as a forester for Irving Woodlands in northern Maine. "There's investment here. There's pride and purpose for all the land that you see."

Some have suggested that laws are needed to prevent back country snowmobilers from being where they shouldn't. These places would include plowed roads, recently planted fields, and turnarounds where woods people are working.

Big land owners like Irving leave their property open to recreational uses, and they do not want to regulate the users. "I don't want to be answering phone calls on a weekly basis. Can I ride here? Can's I ride there? The Maine Warden Service could never keep up with the public using our back country," said Stedman.

Stedman points out that many people with camps in the north Maine woods and others who fish on Maine's public waters need to snowmobile in. This would involve the use of unplowed roads.

The snowmobile community hopes sledders will join clubs and ask local riders what land is available for back country sledding.