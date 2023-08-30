Group rescued from Katahdin during 21-hour emergency response

Baxter State Park rangers, North Search and Rescue, and a Maine National Guard helicopter responded.

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine — Emergency crews spent nearly 24 hours rescuing a group that got stuck on Katahdin on Saturday.

Six people were reportedly in need of assistance when the response began around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post by North Search and Rescue, a nonprofit that provides ground search and rescue resources in Maine.

North Search and Rescue said its members hunkered down on the mountain around 2 a.m. Sunday after the call to shelter in place was made while crews were working with Baxter State Park rangers to converge on the Knife's Edge trail. Winds were gusting up to 30 miles per hour and temperatures were falling as the the team made the decision to wait until daylight to resume, according to the Facebook post.

Along with Baxter State Park rangers and North Search and Rescue, a Maine National Guard helicopter responded. Some members of the party descended the mountain on foot, and others were evacuated by helicopter, North Search and Rescue said.

The party was met by family and friends at Roaring Brook Campground after a 21-hour active response, according to the Facebook post.