Heat-related rescues in Acadia spark advisory discouraging outdoor activity

'Watch the temperature, dress appropriately, know your fitness level, and drink plenty of fluids,' Acadia officials wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park officials are advising park visitors to avoid outdoor activity due to excessive heat.

As of around 12:30 p.m., park rangers had already responded to multiple heat-related calls for assistance throughout the park, including one that prompted assistance from a Maine Forest Service helicopter.

According to a tweet Monday afternoon, forest rangers were headed to Dorr Mountain to assist park rangers who were attempting to rescue a hiker.

Park rangers and the Bar Harbor Fire Department were able to walk the hiker down the mountain, forest rangers according to a subsequent tweet.

The forest service helicopter remained in Bar Harbor in case it is needed for other rescues.

UPDATE 1250: We are currently staged at Bar Harbor at the ballfield. Helicopter is configured for short haul. Awaiting word from Park rangers and medic from @barharborFD https://t.co/ZPTbr9u65r — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) June 28, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for most of the state. Around 2:30 p.m., temperatures in Bar Harbor were around 90 degrees.

In light of the heat, Acadia issued its own heat advisory warning visitors to avoid “strenuous outdoor activity.” Jay Elhard, a spokesperson for Acadia, told NEWS CENTER Maine the park is advising visitors to not go out into the park unless they have an appropriate water supply and are experienced hiking in the park.

“Watch the temperature, dress appropriately, know your fitness level, and drink plenty of fluids,” Acadia wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention offers the following recommendations for extreme heat: