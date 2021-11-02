Gov. Mills signs executive order for 'Free Fishing License Week'

For "Free Fishing License Week," Sat. Feb. 13 - Sun. Feb. 21., any person who registers may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills has signed an executive order to create a “Free Fishing License Week” from Saturday, February 13, to Sunday, February 21.

During this week, people who register may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways.

In order to participate in “Free Fishing License Week”, people need to register online at www.mefishwildlife.com/icefishing. Any person who registers may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways from February 13-February 21, 2021, except those who have had their license suspended or revoked.

All other rules and regulations, including bag and possession limits, apply.

Since the pandemic began, Governor Mills and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso have encouraged Maine people to enjoy the outdoors.

“Exploring the great outdoors in Maine is a healthy and safe way to spend time during the pandemic,” said Governor Mills. “As an avid angler myself, it is my hope that this week of free fishing will encourage Maine people to enjoy the outdoors.”

“No matter your age, spending time outside can boost your physical, mental and emotional health, which is more important now during the pandemic than ever before,” said Commissioner Camuso. “Ice fishing is an excellent opportunity to get outside safely this winter and I encourage everyone to take advantage of Free Fishing License Week to do so.”

According to the news release from the governor's office, over 345,000 people were licensed to fish in Maine and fishing contributes over $370 million to Maine’s economy.



