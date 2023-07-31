x
Hiker rescued from Greenleaf Hut in New Hampshire

Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard were deployed to help in the rescue.
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A woman from Gorham, Maine, who was experiencing a medical event while hiking in New Hampshire's White Mountains was evacuated Sunday evening. 

New Hampshire Fish and Game received a call about a hiker who was reportedly having a medical issue at about 5:45 p.m. between the summit of Mount Lafayette and the Appalachian Mountain Club's Greenleaf Hut. 

Mary Ervin, 42, was aided by members of the AMC crew stationed at Greenleaf Hut to get to the hut after they were alerted about her condition, according to a release from New Hampshire Fish and Game. 

The crew was able to get Ervin to the hut by about 7 p.m., but her condition reportedly worsened. 

"It was determined she should be evacuated as quickly as possible," the release stated.

Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard were deployed to help in the rescue and arrived at Greenleaf Hut around 10:20 p.m.

Ervin was flown by helicopter to Littleton Regional Healthcare for evaluation and treatment. 

No other information was made available.

