GOLDEN HOUR | Mookie and Marshall summit Sunday River each morning with Gould Academy's dean of community life

NEWRY, Maine — Rob Manning has been summiting Sunday River most winter mornings for the past five or six years. He's a history teacher at Gould Academy, as well as the school's dean of community life. He's also a ski patrolman at Sunday River and helps teach Gould's ski patrol course.

While he makes his morning trips at golden hour, there's more to it than just the golden sky. He's accompanied each morning (weather dependent, of course) by his 5-year-old golden retriever Mookie and his 2-year-old golden retriever Marshall. Before that, he brought his golden retriever Luna along, who has since passed away.

Manning puts skins on the bottom of his skis and summits the mountain that way, then takes the skins off and skis to the bottom. Sunday River has eight peaks, but due to weather and grooming Manning usually goes with either Barker or White Cap.

"They (Mookie and Marshall) stick right with me," Manning said. "But the coolest thing is Marshall when he runs downhill. He doesn't like to run on the groomed surface. He wants to run in the moguls, and he just jumps from mogul to mogul, it's hysterical. Just snow flying everywhere."

Manning said the route he takes and when they begin their climb depends on his schedule for that day and how much time he has. For example, he said Friday morning's trip took about an hour and a half total. Often times they begin their climb sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m.

To stay active in the spring and fall, Mookie and Marshall run with Manning around the fields at Gould. Manning also has a house on Thompson Lake in Poland, so in the summertime the dogs accompany him on bike rides.

"And they swim a ton," Manning added.