AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says, GO FISH!

It’s part of the state’s Free Fishing Weekend this Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd.

During free fishing weekend, D.I.F. & W. says any person may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways, except those who have had their license suspended or revoked. All other rules and regulations, including bag and possession limits, apply. Free fishing weekend is open to both residents and non-residents.

D.I.F & W. officials boast that whether on open water or ice, fishing is one of the most popular activities in Maine. They say Maine’s nearly 6,000 lakes and ponds and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams offer endless opportunities for people.

Free fishing weekend, D.I.F & W. says, it is a great chance for people to try fishing for the first time and for experienced anglers to teach a new angler the joys of the sport!

You can check out the Maine Fishing Guide for locations, fish identifications and other fishing tips.

You can also find Maine's fishing laws here. mefishwildlife.com/laws

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wants to remind people that If you're headed out on the water, please make sure you and your friends always have properly fitted life jackets on - they save lives!

