Friends of Sears Island hosts butterfly tagging class

Attendees learned to find, catch, and tag butterflies with a gentle hand.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEARSPORT, Maine — To discover more about their migration paths, a group on Sears Island learned how to tag and track monarch butterflies Thursday morning.

Hosted by Friends of Sears Island, attendees took the role of citizen scientists and headed into the milkweed.

Leading the search is Serena Cole, an environmental educator for thirty years.

According to Cole, tagging butterflies involves a gentle hand: small color-coded stickers about the size of your fingernail are placed on the wing.

Data is then taken by non-profit Monarch Watch as they track the butterflies flying to Mexico.

"The monarchs here [in Maine] are very special. These are the monarchs that travel the farthest, five-thousand miles, back to Mexico," Cole said.

Stickers are for the current year, and cannot be reused for upcoming years.

According to Cole, data from tagging has shown butterflies traveling from the north coast are not having great success getting back to Mexico.

"With climate change, we are up against the odds of many things that are endangering and lowering the population numbers," Cole said. "So whatever we can do to protect habitat and encourage growth of populations, the better off we will all be; we're all interconnected."

Although the group had no luck finding butterflies today, all the more reason to preserve the endangered species. Citizen scientists were given stickers to take home to continue their search.