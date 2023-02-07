Free fishing weekend is coming up in Maine

During free fishing weekend, anyone can fish without a license, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

MAINE, USA — Free fishing weekend is approaching, and that means anyone can fish without a license for the assigned days, officials say.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife set Feb. 18 and 19 as free fishing weekend for this month.

Another free fishing weekend will be held on June 3 and 4, two opportunities for folks without a license to fish in 2023. Of course, all other regulations still apply during these days.

The free fishing opportunity does not apply to those whose license has been suspended or revoked, according to the department.

For more information on fishing in Maine, click here.