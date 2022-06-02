Free Fishing Weekend in Maine

On June 4 and 5 you can go fishing in Maine without a fishing license.

MAINE, USA — This weekend only, members of the public in Maine can go fishing even if they don't have a fishing license.

In a press release sent out by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, June 4 through June 5 has been declared Free Fishing Weekend.

"During Free Fishing Weekend, any person including both residents and non-residents (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license. All other laws and rules apply on these days."

MDIFW advises that you always remember to keep Maine's outdoors spaces clean. Discard your fishing bait properly in the trash, recycle plastic lures, and clean your fishing gear to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

To see where fish have been stocked by MDIFW, click here.

To read the monthly fishing report, click here for tips and recommendations for fishing in all regions of Maine.

The Maine Fishing Guide can be found here.

MDIFW recommends hiring a registered Maine fishing guide to enhance your fishing experience. You can hire a guide here.

Additionally, MDIFW also recommends reading Maine's fishing laws before hitting the water.