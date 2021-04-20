Fox that attacked at least 3 people in Topsham to be tested for rabies

At least half a dozen similar incidents have taken place in the Brunswick-Topsham area already this year

TOPSHAM, Maine — A fox suspected of having rabies attacked at least three people in Topsham Saturday before it was shot.

Topsham police said they got multiple calls about an aggressive fox starting on Saturday morning, The Times Record reported.

The grey fox attacked at least two different people as they walked with their dogs and then chased another man into his house.

That man shot the animal with a gun, killing it.

The fox will be tested for rabies at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least a half-dozen similar incidents have taken place in Topsham and Brunswick already this year.

A fox that bit a woman in Topsham on April 4 was found to have been rabid.