Jackman will hold first moose lottery

Winners of the lottery will receive an official Maine moose hunting license.

JACKMAN, Maine — The Jackman Region Moose Lottery Festival is appearing for the first time ever on June 11, according to a news release sent out by Jackman Town Manager Cheryl Nadeau.

The moose lottery was supposed to be held in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Qualified hunters will be allowed to enter in the moose lottery for a chance to win a Maine moose hunting permit, the news release stated. Winners will be awarded an official permit from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The festival will also include a celebration of the region's "outdoor sporting and forest products heritage" all on the same day, the news release stated.

Attendees can expect to find demonstrations, instructions, comedians, competitions, live music, food vendors, children's activities, food trucks, and crafts among other things, according to the release.

Maine moose hunting guide Roger Lambert will be there to give a presentation on hunting tips and guides for hunting Maine moose.

Those who attend can also find a moose hunting seminar, as well as ax throwing and crosscut sawing, the news release stated.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.