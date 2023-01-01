Mainers hit the trails to celebrate First Day Hikes on New Year's Day

The national initiative encourages others to start the year spending time outdoors.

At Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park, about a few dozen people gathered to hike the mile and a half Back Shore Trail, led by Park Ranger Charlie Cannon.

"[It's] just a great way to get people to come and enjoy the outdoors on the first day of the new year," Cannon said.

In Maine, folks were also able to join in on led hikes or walk solo at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth and Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park in Freeport.

"We also have people visiting from afar, and we have a lot of locals too that come and join us and enjoy just getting out and gathering," Cannon said.

A recent poll shows that health and wellness goals continue to top New Year's resolutions lists, and Cannon agreed the First Day Hike is a great way to start off the year on the right foot, alongside likeminded people.

Before heading to the trail, refreshments were available to snag hot off the grill, courtesy of the Friends of Holbrook Island Sanctuary President William Hotchkiss.

He said his favorite part of the hike is the history attached to the trail.

"The park dates back prior to the Revolutionary War. That's part of the excitement of the whole thing, the history is marvelous," Hotchkiss said.