STACYVILLE, Maine — An East Millinocket man got a big surprise this week when he went for a ride near Stacyville.

Rob Michaud, his dad and his dog Henry were taking a Jeep ride on the Grindstone Road when they saw 3 lynx. He says he has seen a lot of wildlife on the road but nothing like this.

Michaud said, "Pretty lucky to see something this rare and I was glad I had my phone to share the experience."