Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash

Maine wardens say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the death of William Arnow near Rangeley

DALLAS PLANTATION, Maine — A Connecticut man died Tuesday night after his snowmobile crashed into a power line pole on ITS trail 89 between Dallas Plantation and Rangeley.

William Arnow, 33, of Stamford, Connecticut, was headed toward Rangeley on a 2019 Ski Doo MXS at about 10:30 p.m. when he crashed head-on into a power line pole, Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said in a release.

"Arnow and a friend were out for a quick ride on separate snowmobiles and had just turned around and were headed back to their property rental in Rangeley when the friend noticed there no longer were snowmobile headlights following him," Latti said.

The friend backtracked and found Arnow lying unresponsive on the side of the trail. He called 911 and performed CPR, Latti said, until Maine Warden Service, Rangeley Police Department, Rangeley Fire Department, U.S. Border Patrol and NorthStar EMS personnel arrived.

Arnow died at the scene.