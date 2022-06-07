Conference about Maine, NH beaches back after 3-year hiatus

Themes at this year's conference will include tourism, coastal management, and community resilience in the era of climate change.

A conference about the health of the Maine and New Hampshire coasts is coming back after a three-year hiatus.

The 13th biennial Beaches Conference is scheduled to take place on June 10 at Berwick Academy. The conference is intended to bring together scientists, students, regulators, and many others to brainstorm about the future of the region's beaches.

Officials with the University of Maine said the conference themes this year include tourism, coastal management, and community resilience in the era of climate change.