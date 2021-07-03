Collins' bill would restore native plants at national parks

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Maine’s Republican senator is working with a Democratic colleague to try to restore native plants in America’s national parks.
Sen. Susan Collins has introduced the legislation along with Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington.
Collins said the proposal would create a pilot program at the National Park Service designed to support the use of native plants.
She said the proposal would “protect native plants such as blueberry barrens, white pines, and wildflowers, as well as prevent the future spread of invasive species across the state of Maine.”