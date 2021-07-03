Collins' bill would restore native plants at national parks

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Maria Cantwell of Washington propose pilot program to support use of native plants

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Maine’s Republican senator is working with a Democratic colleague to try to restore native plants in America’s national parks.

Sen. Susan Collins has introduced the legislation along with Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington.

Collins said the proposal would create a pilot program at the National Park Service designed to support the use of native plants.