FORT KENT, Maine — People from all over New England and Canada gathered along Fort Kent's Main Street on Saturday to send off mushers competing in the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Race's three events: 30-, 100- and 250-mile runs.

The Can-Am Crown, held this year on March 2, is called the Iditarod of the Northeast. Sixteen-year-old Lara Renner has seen both races first hand and says the nickname is accurate.

"I can definitely say that's accurate," she said. "The feeling of the entire town coming out for this one race, you don't really get that a lot today."

At 16 years old, Lara is the youngest person competing in this year's 30-mile race. Her passion for sled dog racing started when she was just 5 years old when she discovered a stuffed animal husky in her basement.

"I knew that I wanted to be a musher, especially after seeing movies like 'Eight Below' and 'Snow Buddies' and 'Iron Will,'" Lara said.

From a young age, she told her parents she wanted to start sled dog racing. But were initially hesitant.

"At first, we were like, OK, this is like the little kid who wants a pony who doesn't really want a pony, and we kind of let it go for a couple of years and she just kept at it," said her father, Steve Renner. "Eventually, we were like, well, she seems really passionate."

Lara's parents surprised her with her first dog on her 10th birthday, a Siberian Husky she named Storm.

While Lara loves all of her dogs dearly, she says there's something special about her relationship with Storm. "He and i just have such an incredible bond. I can just look at him and I know what he's thinking."

While her racing career has been highlighted by impressive feats -- like completing the 150-mile Junior Iditerod in Alaska – Lara always looks forward to racing in the Can-Am Crown.

"Just the feeling going down Main Street, I remember my first time going down, I was on top of the world then."

The Can-Am Crown is a source of pride and added revenue for Fort Kent.

"This is one of the things that has put Fort Kent on the map," said Beurmond Banville, Can-Am Crown's director of public relations. "This and the biathlon."

"It's a big boost for the economy in the winter months; motels are full, restaurants are packed."

Lara came in second overall in the 30-mile race this year. She sees herself racing in future Can-Ams and also making another run at the Junior Iditerod.