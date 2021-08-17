Brewer Municipal Pool closes for the season early after shards of glass found near pool

Martin says they really don't know if there is any more glass or not but the safest thing to do is to drain the pool and refill it which he says is a 2-day process.

BREWER, Maine — It was another beautiful day on Tuesday, and some may even call it a nice pool day. But that wasn't the case in Brewer Municipal Pool.



The city's Parks and Rec department was notified Monday afternoon that a pool patron found small shards of glass on the edge of the pool.

Parks and Rec Director Mike Martin said they don't know if there is any more glass, but the safest thing to do is to drain the pool and refill it which he said is a two-day process.

Martin said with only four days left in the pool season the department made the decision to close it early for the year.