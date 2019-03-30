Hundreds packed into the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday for the State of Maine Sportsman's Show. Many there to get a look at a boat unlike any other on display.

The "Big Jack" was designed by Gold Star Outfitters and built by Dirigo Custom Boat Works. It's a canoe with the capability of safely transporting injured veterans onto various Maine waters.

"Our commitment to the veterans is that if you want to go out into the great outdoors of Maine, we can take them to any body of water that we can get this canoe in to," said Jack Mosher, the CEO of Gold Star Outfitters.

The boat can fit seven veterans as well as two guides. It will allow those who served to participate in an adaptive fly fishing program, as well as take out to the Maine woods and waters healing sanctuary.

"It's a big canoe with a lot of capability. It's easy to launch, easy to recover, very easy to operate," added Mosher.

The boat is expected to take it's first trip into the water as early as ice out.