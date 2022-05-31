Blue Hill hiking challenge gets people outdoors

Signs with plant and animal facts were placed around the Blue Hill Peninsula hiking trails to encourage people of all ages to get more familiar with nature.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLUE HILL, Maine — Over the last few months, the Blue Hill Public Library and Blue Hill Heritage Trust teamed up to place animal and plant signs on designated trails on the Blue Hill Peninsula.

Each sign had information about local plant or animal life and a mystery letter for participants to collect.

Once all eight trails were hiked and all the letters were found, the mystery word “Emerging” revealed itself.

Anyone who found all the letters could return the checklist to the library for a free nature-themed book.

“I think that when folks learn about what is around them in the natural world, it will hopefully inspire them to want to protect it more,” Youth Services Librarian Claire Malina said.

The Spring Hiking Challenge has now ended, but organizers are already planning on a summer or fall hiking challenge for next year.