CHERRYFIELD, Maine — Alewives are a fish that spend the majority of their life at sea but return to freshwater to spawn every spring.

The alewives, which are members of the herring family, usually attract a large number of birds including eagles, Osprey, Cormorants, and seagulls.

The viewing can be quite entertaining to watch as the big birds' jockey into position to get their best chance at the snack. The birds can get quite rough with each other.

NEWS CENTER Maine photojournalist Bob Evans went Downeast to Cherryfield for the fish run on the Narraguagus River for a closer look.

A large school of alewives circles over a sunken skiff in Mill Pond, Friday, May 10, 2013, in Nobleboro, Maine. The foot-long fish were congregating in the freshwater pond on their journey from the Atlantic Ocean to their spawning grounds in Damariscotta Lake. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AP

