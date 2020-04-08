Baxter State Park seeing more hikers, rescues

This is a busy time at Baxter State Park as more Mainers get outside, but that means more search and rescue missions in the park during an already dangerous time.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Like many other places across the state, Baxter State Park was slow to open up completely to the public this summer. Now, the park is getting back to normal and that means lots of people heading to the area. It has also meant a rise in search and rescue missions.

"We opened up on July 1 to campers with the exception to bunk houses," said Baxter State Park Director Eben Sypitkowski. "The park is also operating at a reduced day-use capacity to help folks physically distance."

Sypitkowski said in the first week of opening, the park had nine search and rescue events.

Cool off at a swimming hole just a short hike or drive away Shannon Bryan shares some of her favorite swimming holes to hike to then take a dip.

"A lot of people are underestimating Mount Katahdin," Sypitkowski explained. "If you’re on the couch now, going from the couch to Katahdin is not a very good way to go."

Sypitkowski suggests hikers try other hiking paths in the park before taking on Katahdin. He says this can prevent more search and rescue missions from happening.