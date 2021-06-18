Bangor wildfire 'under control,' officials say

Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins tells NEWS CENTER Maine he estimates that 6 acres have burned.

BANGOR, Maine — Multiple crews and a Maine Forest Service helicopter are responding to a wildfire off Church Road near Essex Street in Bangor on Friday.

As of 5 p.m., Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins tells NEWS CENTER Maine that the fire is under control. He estimates six acres have been burned.

The fire originated in the woods, roughly a half-mile from the tarred road, making it difficult for fire crews. The Maine Forest Service was called in to drop water from the air to help extinguish the blaze.

