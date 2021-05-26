Area firefighters, Maine Forest Service battle 6-acre fire in Harrison

40 firefighters from about a dozen towns helped fight the fire, which injured one man.

HARRISON, Maine — A small grass fire noticed by a Harrison man as he mowed his lawn grew to about six acres and three alarms Wednesday, drawing firefighters from about a dozen communities as well as the Maine Forest Service to extinguish it.

Crews remained at 1290 Edes Falls Road in Harrison just after 5 p.m., more than five hours after the fire was reported.

"The homeowner was actually mowing and noticed the grass was on fire," Harrison Fire Chief Dana Laplante said. "He attempted to put it out himself but because of the windy, dry conditions, he called us."

The man was taken to Bridgton Hospital for treatment of minor burns and was then released, Laplante said.

40 firefighters remained at the scene late Wednesday afternoon, "mopping up hot spots," Laplante said. 16 engines, tankers, forestry units, at least three rescue units, and a Maine Forest Service helicopter assisted.

"They were a big help keeping the fire contained," Laplante said of the forest service.

The Red Cross of Northern New England provided water and snacks to firefighters at the scene.

Edes Falls Road Fire -@MaineRangers Helicopter performing water drops. #MEFire

Photo credit Nedda Johnson pic.twitter.com/bCNfNsuVgJ — 🇺🇸 Lakes Region Maine Fire Rescue News (@lakeregionfire1) May 26, 2021