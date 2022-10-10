x
Outdoors

Maine antlerless deer permits for sale on Oct. 11

The permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

MAINE, USA — Maine residents will be able to purchase antlerless deer permits beginning on Oct. 11.

The permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Maine Department on Inland Fisheries & Wildlife website.

The permit purchase date was rescheduled due to website issues.

There is no fee to apply for a permit, but if approved for one, there is a $12 permit fee along with a $2 agent fee in order to claim the permit.

Additionally, to apply for an antlerless deer permit, a valid Maine license to hunt big game is required.

"All hunters, including those who did not apply to the lottery, those who received a permit through the lottery, and those that applied to the lottery but did not receive a permit through the lottery, may purchase an antlerless deer permit online on a first come, first served basis," the website states.

Those who received a permit from the lottery in September but wish to receive a second one may purchase a second one online starting Tuesday.

To purchase a Maine antlerless deer permit beginning on Oct. 11, click here.

For more information about Maine antlerless deer permits, click here.

