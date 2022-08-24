Nonprofit seeks to improve accessibility at Acadia with electric-assist tricycles

The modified electric tricycles will be available next year and help elderly visitors and people with physical challenges experience the park.

Example video title will go here for this video

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A nonprofit on Mount Desert Island wants Acadia National Park to be more accessible to elderly visitors and people with disabilities.

Starting next summer, MDI Wheelers will launch an electric-assist tricycle program at the park. It will help visitors with mobility challenges explore Acadia's scenic carriage roads.

"We've been doing proof-of-concept rides all summer," Art Worster, vice president of MDI Wheelers, said. "We've been using one of our board members who is handicapped, and he's been our test rider."

The electric tricycle program will launch next June and run through September every weekday, Worster told NEWS CENTER Maine.

"We're primarily looking to serve the residents of Mount Desert Island or the surrounding area for whatever reason are unable to get out to the park who would benefit emotionally by seeing some of the wonders we have out here," Worster said.

The nonprofit is looking for volunteers including "pilots" to pedal and steer the tricycles for passengers.

MDI Wheelers got its start when Ed Wood, who has Parkinson’s disease, bought an electric tricycle to ride around Acadia.

“I rely heavily on the park for getting out," Wood said. "I couldn't go any longer when my Parkinson's got to the level it has.”

Wood's access to the park instantly changed once he got this electric trike. He inspired other islanders to get electric trikes too, but they weren't capable of pedaling the trikes on their own.

In 2020, Worster and MDI President Dave Edson offered to assist them and ride with them.

"We believe this mission of ours absolutely complements the accessibility challenges that Acadia National Park is facing," Edson said. "There's a population of people who are infatuated with the park, and this program will give them the opportunity to enjoy the park."