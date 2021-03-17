Acadia National Park closes several trails for peregrine falcon nesting season

The Jordan Cliffs and Precipice trails, and part of the Orange & Black Path, are closed until further notice

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Several trails at Acadia National Park are closed until further notice to allow peregrine falcons to nest undisturbed.

The Jordan Cliffs and Precipice trails and parts of the Orange & Black Path closed Wednesday until further notice, park officials said in a release.

"Park staff have observed adults at these sites engaging in courtship and pre-nesting behavior signaling the birds’ intentions to nest and raise chicks during the spring and early summer," the release said.

Peregrine falcons are again defending nesting territories in Acadia National Park. The Jordan Cliffs Trail, Precipice Trail, and a portion of the Orange & Black Path will close to public entry until further notice on March 17. More at https://t.co/3fKQ3g71tf pic.twitter.com/kfUIkixEw1 — Acadia National Park (@AcadiaNPS) March 16, 2021

Nesting peregrine falcons are particularly vulnerable to human activities, which can disturb adult birds and make them less attentive to eggs or chicks, and human activities near a nesting area can lead to chicks being abandoned and suffering from hypothermia, starvation, and predation.

Park wildlife biologist Bik Wheeler said the reintroduction of peregrine falcons to the park is one of Acadia's "major conservation success stories," and "allowing the birds to breed is part of the park's commitment "to protecting ecological integrity."

Peregrine falcons nested on Mount Desert Island decades ago and the last known nesting pair was reported in 1956, according to Acadia.

Signs are posted at trailheads and trail junctions.

Public entry into a closed area is a federal violation punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both.

From 1987 to 1990, adult peregrines returned to Acadia, and the first successful nesting in 35 years took place in 1991.

Since then, more than 160 chicks have been born in the park.