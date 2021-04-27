A 25-mile mountain bike trail system is coming to Piscataquis County

The Moosehead Outdoor Alliance hopes the trail system brings economic stimulus to the Greenville area.

GREENVILLE, Maine — In Maine, we are truly fortunate to have a variety of year-round recreational activities to take part in. Thanks to one non-profit and the help of others, there could soon be more options when it comes to enjoying a growing popular outdoor activity.

The Moosehead Outdoor Alliance (MOA) has announced plans to build 25 miles of mountain bike trails in the Greenville area. The group hopes by doing this, it will help bring an economic boost to the community.

Organizers with the MOA say they've come to an agreement regarding 15,000 state-owned acres of woodland called the "little moose public lands parcel." It borders downtown Greenville and is where the mountain bike trail system will be built.

"We are working to build [the trails for] all ages and ability levels from beginner to expert riders," MOA Treasure Rodney Folsom Jr. said. "The key here [is the] accessibility from downtown Greenville so you can park, and ride, and then return back into town."

He told NEWS CENTER Maine the project will cost around $700,000.

“We are really shooting to have professionally built trails that are purpose-driven and that will last a long time," Folsom added.